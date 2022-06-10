The FIA, Discovery Sports Events, Goodyear Racing and the customer racing departments of all the manufacturers participating in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup have worked closely to identify solutions together ahead of WTCR Race of Hungary this weekend (June 11-12).

The comprehensive technical analysis, conducted by Goodyear Racing following Race 1 and Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany, which could not take place for safety reasons, included a comparison of the WTCR data from the Goodyear teams competing in the 24h Nürburgring race as part of the same event. These TCR cars, using a similar construction but different specification tyre to the WTCR tyre, typically run for up to nine laps in a stint, three times the distance of a WTCR race.

A test session was also organised at Slovakia Ring this week with teams representing four customer racing departments taking part and comparing the standard specification with an enhanced version, in conjunction with validation of Goodyear Racing’s recommended vehicle set-up and tyre selection.

Goodyear’s conclusion is to recommend that the enhanced specification is to be used on the front axle of all cars competing at WTCR Race of Hungary. In addition, Goodyear Racing will recommend suitable camber and tyre pressure settings for use across all track sessions.

An extra four tyres will be allocated for each car to be used in Free Practice 1 or Free Practice 2 at the discretion of each team, with Free Practice 2 extended from 30 to 45 minutes.

