Nathanaël Berthon set the pace in the opening free practice session of WTCR Race of Bahrain as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup took its bow on the Bahrain International Circuit.
The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver hit the top of the times early in the 45-minute session, then went faster with 13 minutes to go with a mark of 2m11.616s. He ended up 0.3s faster than fellow Comtoyou Audi driver Mehdi Bennani, who jumped up to second with three minutes left on the clock.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Bahrain
The post WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Berthon heads Bennani appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
No lifting off November: They said what in WTCR?
WTCR
No lifting off November: Former King of WTCR Michelisz braced for intense Bahrain action
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad