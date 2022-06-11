Thed Björk headed Nathanaël Berthon in the first free practice session of WTCR Race of Hungary as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field got to grips with a bright and sunny Hungaroring.

Björk set his benchmark of 1m51.965s in his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co about 20 minutes into the 45 minute session around the 4.381-kilometre circuit. His time was just 0.010s faster than Berthon’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS as four customer racing brands filled the top 10.



More to follow.

