King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher began his title defence in the best possible manner by topping the opening free practice session at WTCR Race of Germany, as the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicked into life at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

In fine and dry conditions, Ehrlacher’s Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR set the benchmark on his third and final lap as Cyan Performance ace Thed Björk made it a one-two for the Chinese car maker. All five customer racing brands were represented in the top 10.



Nestor Girolami, who took pole position at the Nürburgring’s WTCR round last year, set the pace after the first practice laps of the famous 25.378km circuit, managing a time of 9m00.423s in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. Ehrlacher then briefly hit the top with his second effort, only to be toppled by FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title contender Luca Engstler. The German, driving for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, was the first to dip below the nine-minute barrier with a lap of 8m59.103s in his new Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



But on his third attempt Ehrlacher returned to the top with a time of 8m57.720s, just 1.255s ahead of Bjork.



More to follow.

WTCR How it works: WTCR Race of Germany format 8 HOURS AGO

WTCR The day ahead at WTCR Race of Germany 11 HOURS AGO