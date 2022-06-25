Rob Huff kicked off WTCR Race of Spain by topping the times in the first free practice session at a hot MotorLand Aragón.
The Zengő Motorsport driver set his best time late in the 45-minute session to lift his Cupra Leon Competición to the top, with a lap of 2m06.359s. He headed Thed Björk’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, as just 0.552s covered the top 13 around the 5.345-kilometre circuit.
More to follow.
More to follow.
