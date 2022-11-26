Gilles Magnus set the pace in the first free practice session as WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia kicked off at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The Belgian lapped his Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS in 1m17.024s around the 3.450-kilometre circuit, to end up just 0.047s faster than Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona. Less than a second separated the top 13.



“A good start,” said Magnus. “To be honest, I don’t think this means a lot yet, it’s only FP1. We’re all on different mileage of tyres so there is still a lot of work to do on my side, there are still a lot of improvements to make. But it’s nice to start this way. The Audi is competitive around here in Jeddah because of the high-grip surface. Let’s see if we can make progress and try to keep it this way. There is room for improvement, but for everyone. I’m really enjoying the track, it’s impressive.”



Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon was third fastest, ahead of fellow Audi driver and wildcard entry Viktor Davidovski. Attila Tassi was fifth in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic Type R TCR, ahead of Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda.



Tom Coronel was seventh in his Audi, with Rob Huff eighth in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición on his return to the series after missing WTCR Race of Bahrain. BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Norbert Michelisz and Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Franco Girolami completed the top 10.



Wildcard Nicky Catsburg was in P11 for BRC Hyundai N Racing Team, ahead of Zengő Motorsport’s Dániel Nagy and local hero and WTCR debutant Ahmed Bin Khanen who acquitted himself well for Comtoyou Racing. The Hondas of Tiago Monteiro and Esteban Guerrieri completed the runners at the start of the deciding weekend of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia is due to get underway at 15h30 local time.

