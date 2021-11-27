Gilles Magnus set the pace in the first free practice sessions at WTCR VTB Race of Russia as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field completed its first laps of Sochi Autodrom.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver set a best time of 2m18.544s around the 5.848km circuit in his Audi RS 3 LMS, leaving him an impressive 0.573s faster than Thed Björk’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



More to follow.

