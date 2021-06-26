Thed Björk put his electrical troubles behind him to top the second free practice at WTCR Race of Portugal as the top 16 were covered by less than a second at Circuito do Estoril.
Cyan Performance driver Björk headed a Lynk & Co 03 TCR 1-2-3 in the 30-minute session, with a best time of 1m45.302s to head Yvan Muller and first free practice pacesetter Santiago Urrutia. Björk’s performance follows a difficult first session during which he was forced to stop out on the circuit because of his electrical problem.
More to follow.
More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Five brands in top 10 as Urrutia sets pace in Lynk & Co
The post WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: 0.9s covers top 16 as Björk sets pace appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Race of Portugal track action underway soon
WTCR
After making history Backman gets set to continue WTCR adventure