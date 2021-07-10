Nathanaël Berthon was fastest in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Spain to head local hero Mikel Azcona at a boiling hot MotorLand Aragón.

Berthon topped the times for most of the 30-minute session in his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, but lowered his mark on his last lap to a time of 2m06.181s. King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher was also a late improver and jumped up to second, only for Azcona’s Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición to demote him. The Spaniard was just 0.166s slower than Berthon.



More to follow.

