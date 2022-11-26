Nathanaël Berthon knocked Gilles Magnus from the top of the times in the second free practice session of WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and teams made their final preparations for qualifying on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Berthon made a final push at the end of the 30-minute session and set a great lap of 1m16.383sec to beat first free practice pacesetter Magnus by 0.039sec.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Magnus heads title chaser Azcona in Jeddah 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: Who’s on track at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia 3 HOURS AGO