Nathanaël Berthon upstaged local hero Norbert Michelisz at WTCR Race of Hungary by jumping to the top of the times with his rapid final lap of the second free practice session at the Hungaroring.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver set a time of 1m52.805s in his Audi RS 3 LMS to pip Michelisz by 0.131s, as the crowd in the grandstands cheered on their hero.



More to follow.

