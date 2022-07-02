Yann Ehrlacher put in a late flying lap to top the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Portugal as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers made their final preparations for qualifying on the Vila Real street track.
King of WTCR Ehrlacher stormed to a time of 1m59.300s around the 4.790-kilometre circuit to demote Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona to second. The Spaniard was 0.556s slower in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR, as the Lynk & Cos took five of the top six places in the times.
More to follow.
More to follow.
