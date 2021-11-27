Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher headed the way in the second free practice session at WTCR VTB Race of Russia as rain arrived at Sochi Autodrom.

The Frenchman set a best time of 2m30.467s early in the 30-minute session in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Mikel Azcona got closest to his mark in the final minutes, ending up just 0.021s slower in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición as all five customer racing brands were represented in the top 10.



More to follow.

