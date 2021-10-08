Nobert Michelisz jumped to the top of the times in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Czech Republic as drivers continued to acclimatise to Autodrom Most.

The Hungarian was a late improver in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR, setting a best lap of 1m39.178s around the 4.212km circuit. He ended up just 0.023s faster than fellow Hyundai driver Jean-Karl Vernay, who set his best lap right at the end of the 30-minute session.



More to follow.

