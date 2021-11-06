Norbert Michelisz set the pace in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Italy as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers made their final preparations for qualifying at Adria International Raceway.

The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver set his best time of 1m49.775s in the final moments of the 30-minute session, his Hyundai Elantra N TCR knocking Santiago Urrutia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR off the top. The Uruguayan was just 0.055s slower than the Hungarian as the top 11 were separated by less than a second around the 3.745km circuit.



More to follow.

