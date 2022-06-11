Santiago Urrutia was a late improver in the second free practice session to top the times at WTCR Race of Hungary as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup teams and drivers made their final preparations for qualifying at the Hungaroring.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver set a benchmark of 1m52.326s in the final minutes of the 45-minute session as the top 12 were separated by less than a second. Urrutia ended up 0.238s faster than local hero Nobert Michelisz in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Björk and Berthon on top 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR The day ahead at WTCR Race of Hungary 6 HOURS AGO