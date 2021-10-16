Santiago Urrutia topped the times in free practice 2 at WTCR Race of France as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field continued to acclimatise to Circuit Pau-Arnos ahead of qualifying.
The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR recorded a time of 1m19.295s to head Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR by just 0.047s.
More to follow.
More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Muller heads Björk
The post WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Urrutia pips Girolami to go fastest appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Saturday at WTCR Race of France
WTCR
Can Girolami continue his WTCR winning feeling?