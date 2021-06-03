Frédéric Vervisch marked his first weekend back in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup since 2019 by setting the fastest time in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Germany, in tricky wet/dry conditions on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Following the dry first session, the 40-minute early evening practice forced teams and drivers to try a mixture of slick and treaded Goodyear tyres in an attempt to search for optimum grip around the great 25.378km circuit.



Norbert Michelisz, 2019 King of WTCR, set the early pace managing a time of 9m46.949s in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, before Vervisch bettered his mark. The Belgian set a lap of 9m44.908s in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, although he then went off to the circuit.



His team-mate and FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title Gilles Magnus was out of luck when he clattered a barrier just before the long Döttinger Hohe straight and was forced to park up, bringing out double yellow flags and then a Code 60 speed limitation while his car was recovered.



Vervisch’s time remained the benchmark to the end of the session as he headed local hero Luca Engstler in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR by just 0.876s. As in the first session, all five customer racing brands were represented in the top 10.



More to follow.

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Ehrlacher and Björk top times 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR How it works: WTCR Race of Germany format 12 HOURS AGO