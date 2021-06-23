It’s WTCR Race of Portugal time this week. Here’s a quick guide to how things will work in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuito do Estoril.

Qualifying:WTCR Race of Portugal begins with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session.



This is split into three stages (Q1, Q2 and Q3) and includes two elimination periods (Q1 and Q2).



Q1 lasts 20 minutes with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2 where they get 10 minutes to battle for the five spots on offer in Q3.



The five to progress to Q3 get one lap, one at a time to chase the pole position. Points are handed to the Q3 quintet on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1.



Grids:Race 1 uses a partially-reversed grid with the fastest 10 in Q2 lining up in reverse order, meaning the driver who finishes Q2 in P10 starts Race 1 from pole position, P9 in second and so on.



The drivers who were P11 and P12 in Q2 go next followed by the drivers eliminated after Q1. The Race 2 grid uses the combined qualifying order after Q3.



Points:

*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1.



*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1



*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title. WTCR Trophy drivers score as follows: 10-8-5-3-1, 1 point for the fastest qualifying lap, 1 point for the fastest lap in each race



TIMETABLE

Saturday June 26

Free Practice 1:09h00-09h45

Free Practice 2:12h00-12h30

Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3:From 15h40



Sunday June 27:

Race 1:12h15 (13 laps, 54.366 kilometres)

Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 62.730 kilometres)

All timings local, provisional and subject to change

