The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona remains in sixth position, while Frédéric Vervisch – a four-time WTCR race winner – climbs into the top 10 following the latest publication of the TCR World Ranking.

Launched by WSC Group last week, the TCR World Ranking highlights the achievements of all drivers racing TCR-specification cars in any TCR-sanctioned series around the world.

Since January 1, 2021, results of each driver have been recorded with the results weighted by two coefficients; the series in which the driver took part in as well as the number of starters in each race.

Weighting of the various series is divided into five categories: international, regional, national, endurance and other sprint races. The second coefficient considers the number of cars taking part in each event, with events featuring more than 20 cars scoring the most.

The last 20 race results are taken into account, while drivers who haven’t raced for more than 30 weeks will start to have their oldest results removed in time until they return to competition.

With just two years of results, the TCR World Ranking holds the scores of 928 drivers, with approximately 320 race results per year contributing to the calculation.

The TCR World Ranking will be updated at midnight (Central European Time) each Wednesday. More details are available at: www.tcr-worldranking.com

