Gabriele Tarquini is adamant there will be no such thing as home advantage when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to his native Italy next week.

The inaugural King of WTCR will be in action when Adria International Raceway hosts the penultimate weekend of the WTCR season from November 6/7.



But with the 3.745-kiilometre layout untried in competition, Tarquini’s knowledge of the revamped track is the same as most of his WTCR rivals.



“We tested for one day before the beginning of the season but so did the Audi, Honda and Lynk & Co teams so I don’t think we have an advantage,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “Some asphalt will be completely new and also some kerbs and other small details are quite different [from when we tested] so I don’t expect and advantage being Italian, but I do expect a lot of support from the fans and a lot of motivation.”

Ad

WTCR Seven up: WTCR Junior Engstler “massively proud” after winning ADAC TCR Germany crown A DAY AGO

WTCR WTCR Race of Italy key timings revealed 25/10/2021 AT 04:03