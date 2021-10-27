Gabriele Tarquini is adamant there will be no such thing as home advantage when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to his native Italy next week.
The inaugural King of WTCR will be in action when Adria International Raceway hosts the penultimate weekend of the WTCR season from November 6/7.
But with the 3.745-kiilometre layout untried in competition, Tarquini’s knowledge of the revamped track is the same as most of his WTCR rivals.
“We tested for one day before the beginning of the season but so did the Audi, Honda and Lynk & Co teams so I don’t think we have an advantage,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “Some asphalt will be completely new and also some kerbs and other small details are quite different [from when we tested] so I don’t expect and advantage being Italian, but I do expect a lot of support from the fans and a lot of motivation.”
But with the 3.745-kiilometre layout untried in competition, Tarquini’s knowledge of the revamped track is the same as most of his WTCR rivals.
“We tested for one day before the beginning of the season but so did the Audi, Honda and Lynk & Co teams so I don’t think we have an advantage,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “Some asphalt will be completely new and also some kerbs and other small details are quite different [from when we tested] so I don’t expect and advantage being Italian, but I do expect a lot of support from the fans and a lot of motivation.”
Ad
WTCR
Seven up: WTCR Junior Engstler “massively proud” after winning ADAC TCR Germany crown
The post WTCR legend Tarquini: I don’t expect an advantage being Italian but I do expect a lot of support from the fans appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Race of Italy key timings revealed
WTCR
Drivers relish WTCR Race of France track
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad