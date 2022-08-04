WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and their teams ramped up their final preparations for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst with a one-hour test session at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin this evening.

And this is Tom Coronel, who starts the event on the back of his season-best weekend in Italy last month, putting his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport-entered Audi RS 3 LMS through its paces on the challenging layout.

The WTCR stars and their cars will be back on track at 12h00 CET on Friday for a further test ahead of an afternoon of promotional activities in the city of Mulhouse.

