Attila Tassi’s high-pace performances during the last two WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup events have brought new hope for the Hungarian rising star.

Tassi took a first podium of 2022 at WTCR Race of Portugal in July before going on to challenge for a top-three placing at WTCR Race of Italy later in the month.

LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver Tassi now plans to build on those recent performances, plus experience gained at Anneau du Rhin during testing in April, when WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst takes place for the first time this weekend.

“We've had two competitive race weekends in a row now where we have been able to show good pace with the Honda Civic Type R TCR, and it definitely feels like our understanding of the car has moved on a step,” said the 23-year-old. “Although we have not been able to maximise the results due to factors outside of our control, what's important – and what's been great to see – is that the pace has been there. With that in mind, we [start in] Anneau du Rhin with some confidence and be hopeful of carrying our positive momentum forward.”

