A three-day combined total of 100,000 fans were in attendance when the 2022 WTCR – FIA Touring Car Cup burst into life on the streets of Pau yesterday.

The figure, which takes into account those attending the Pau Grand Prix event and the various activities and attractions organised as part of the Pau Motors Festival, is a significant number and marked the return of racing to the streets of southwestern France in perfect fashion.

As well as the numerous activations and events held across the weekend, fans were treated to two action-packed races that made up WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, plus the opening races of the inaugural FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup.

Honda-powered Néstor Girolami won Race 1 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, while Mikel Azcona couldn’t be beaten in Race 2 for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. Mehdi Bennani (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) and Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport) were the WTCR Trophy winners.

Girolami’s pole position, Race 1 victory and seventh place in Race 2 makes him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after the opening weekend of the season.

The WTCR title chase continues on Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife, the world’s toughest race track, from May 26-28.

*Combined three-day figure includes fans attending the Pau Grand Prix and attractions forming part of the inaugural Pau Motors Festival

