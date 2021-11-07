Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Yann Ehrlacher will take a 36- rather than a 35-point advantage into the season-deciding WTCR Race of Russia later this month after Jean-Karl Vernay was handed a five-second penalty for a Race 1 clash.

Vernay and Nathanaël Berthon made contact during the first of two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races at Adria International Raceway earlier today. Having taken the chequered flag in ninth position, the post-race penalty handed out by the Stewards dropped the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team ace to P14 in the final order.



The results reshuffle means Ehrlacher gains a point by moving from P11 to P10 in the final classification, while Vernay loses five points having initially scored seven for a total of two points across the weekend in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR. He drops to sixth in the provisional standings and faces a 55-point deficit to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Ehrlacher with 60 points up for grabs at Sochi Autodrom.



“It’s not been the weekend we expected here,” said Vernay, who retired from Race 2 with damage. “Now we have to focus on finishing on the podium; we are only 19 points behind second place, so we still have the possibility to finish [runner-up.”



ClickHEREto view the provisional standings.

Ad

WTCR Who said that? Top 3 on Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Race report: Ehrlacher epic in Italy to set up six-way WTCR title decider in Russia 3 HOURS AGO