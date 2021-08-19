Bence Boldizs, Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi will fly the Hungarian flag when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visits their home track, the Hungaroring, this weekend. But as the 2019 King of WTCR and arguably his country’s most successful racing driver, it’s Michelisz who is expected to get the most attention from the fans.

This is what he’s had to say ahead of going into battle in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse.



WTCR Race of Hungary is just around the corner, how are you feeling?“The pressure is building because there has been quite a lot of time in between Aragón and Hungaroring and quite a lot of time to think about what will happen. This is the most special race of the year regardless of whether it’s the first race, the last race of the year. It’s always special to prepare for this one and I tried to do my homework. It’s a circuit where I drove many laps, it’s circuit I like a lot and because of this I am quite confident of a good result.”



You know the track but what about your Hyundai Elantra N TCR?“We did some testing before the season started and, in the end, the feeling was good and we made good progress. It’s difficult to go into details what to expect from the race weekend but, for me, the most important thing is to have the feeling of being prepared. I have this feeling so I am really looking forward to it.”



It’s been a long time since there was an FIA World Touring Car race at the Hungaroring in the summer. What impact will the expected high temperatures have?“It will be hotter than previous years and we might see some tyre management in the race. If it will be a usual year then we can expect one of the hottest weeks in Hungary because usually from the statistics this week is one of the hottest weeks in our country. It will not be strange to experience 35 or 37 degrees with over 50 degrees on the asphalt, which is a big task for the cars, the tyres and also the drivers.”



Does the heat worry you from a driving perspective?“During a race there’s very little time to think about whether it’s hot or not. Sometimes on the in-lap after a race you realise it’s 60 or 70 degrees inside the car but during the race I never remember to struggle with the heat. The most important thing is the preparation. I keep my body hydrated because it’s important not to lose the focus. You have to consider that as well as the race for 25 or 30 minutes, we have to sit inside the car during the pitlane open period, then we are sitting inside the car for another 15 minutes on the grid, which is already almost 25-30 minutes. It’s usually around 50-55 minutes which you have to spend inside the car which can be between 60-70 degrees.”



What physical preparation do you carry out?“I do exercise in the heat and exercise that lasts the distance of a race or a bit longer to train my body for this period of time. Running, cycling and hiking are, for me, the exercises help me the most.”



How badly do you want to win this weekend?“I had a podium in Estoril but I really would like to go for a race win in Hungary. It would be very special to score my first race win of the season in front of the home crowd and, of course, I will do my very, very best to achieve that.”



It’s not been the best start to the season for you. Do you feel you need to get a win soon?“I don’t think so. My main target is always to exploit the maximum I can from my possibilities. Because it’s the Hungaroring my aim is to be on the podium and win at least one race. The most important thing is to be prepared. The second most important thing is to finish inside the top 10 in qualifying and then, depending on the speed and depending on how competitive we are, we can aim for either being on the podium for one race or scoring a pole position if things are good enough. Then after Saturday you can think about what to do in the race. But my plan in general is to score as many points as possible because the season is still long but consistency will be key in the following races. I would like to win in Hungary but if to win means to take too much risk I am not sure I will do that because my focus is still on the overall classification and to score as many points as possible in both races.”

