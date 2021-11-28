Yann Ehrlacher is the provisional King of WTCR for the second season running following WTCR VTB Race of Russia**. This is what the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co French star has had to say following his latest success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

I know you are always cool, calm and collected and that you say you are never thinking of the title. But that can’t actually be a true story?“It’s half way to a true story. First of all I want to congratulate the two gents next to me and Fredrik [Wahlén] as well. Behind us, there are plenty of guys and girls to make us perform and to be honest when you see the amount of energy they spend to provide us with the best package they can when we arrive at the race weekend it just gives us wings, we are thinking about racing every single day. Maybe we will have fun tonight and tomorrow we will have a rest. Then on Tuesday we will start thinking about 2022 and that is why this team is so good. We are all in and they live for this. That as a driver is the most amazing feeling you can have when you feel pushed by your team like this. A big thanks and all down to the workshop in Sweden as well and in China as well that give us a big support. Now I forget your initial question, but I would be pleased if you can tell me again. No, I remember! It’s half way the truth that I don’t think about the championship because for sure when you start to go further into the season you have the yellow banner on the car and you say ah, I want to keep that until the end. It’s nice to have it from rounds five and six but you want to have it at the end. I don’t have a lot of experience. OK, I started racing at eight years, so it’s a lot, but compared to other drivers in the field it’s not. You realise it is better to take it race by race and optimise your chances so you don’t get the pressure from that.”



Do you feel like you have a different head on your shoulders, even from last year? Can you see the development in yourself over the last few years?

“Yes, because to be honest when I joined the championship I was, OK, a bit younger and had less experience. And getting experience helps to be a bit more straight mentally. But maybe this year was even another step compared to last year because OK, last year was the first time. When you go after being champion to restart from zero again at the beginning it was a bit difficult for me, to be honest. And then we catch that back to be here. But in the end where I made the biggest improvement was mentally I think because driving at a certain level we can all drive quick, but it’s just the way the manage the pressure through the season. I felt it was more challenging than last year, so it was a tough one and I’m sure I will get out from this a bit stronger.”



Yann, what will you do to celebrate now?“To be honest, I don’t know. We will have a good night. But I’m starting my second season next weekend, the ice racing. So no rest! Tomorrow my mind will turn to that and fully focused, so not too much partying for me tonight. But tonight we will enjoy with the team because it is a lot of pressure we will release. But from tomorrow on I will really be focused on the next goal.”



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

