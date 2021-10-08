Mikel Azcona stormed to pole position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic after setting the fastest time in the qualifying shootout at Autodrom Most.
The Spaniard was the second to run in the Q3 session and his lap of 1m38.757s proved just enough for his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición to stay on top – by just 0.091s from Norbert Michelisz.
