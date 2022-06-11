Mikel Azcona set the pace in qualifying at WTCR Race of Hungary to clinch pole position for Race 1 at the Hungaroring.
Azcona, driving BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Hyundai Elantra N TCR, emerged on top from a dramatic Q3 shootout to beat Nathanaël Berthon in his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS and King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher.
More to follow.
More to follow.
