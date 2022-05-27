Mehdi Bennani snatched pole position for Race 1 of WTCR Race of Germany with a sensational final lap in qualifying on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mate Gilles Magnus just 0.015s slower around the 25.378-kilometre circuit.

The Comtoyou duo were the only drivers to manage three laps in the 30-minute session, with their final efforts proving decisive. Their committed attempts knocked the Lynk and Cos of Santiago Urrutia and King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher, who both only completed one lap, down to third and fourth.



More to follow.

