Nathanaël Berthon stormed to his first pole position of the season in qualifying at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia as Mikel Azcona was crowned as provisional King of WTCR for 2022 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Berthon grabbed pole as the last to run in the Q3 shootout, knocking BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Norbert Michelisz off the top. Azcona was third fastest, but had already been confirmed as the provisional King of WTCR after Q2 when points rival Néstor Girolami could only end up in P12.



More to follow.

