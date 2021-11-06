Yann Ehrlacher earned a maximum haul of points from qualifying in WTCR Race of Italy to enhance his status as Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and claim his first pole position of the season at Adria International Raceway.

Ehrlacher took his first step towards a maximum scored for the day by topping the 20-minute Q1 session to add five to his season tally. The others to score were fellow Lynk & Co driver Santiago Urrutia in second, Gilles Magnus, Thed Björk and Norbert Michelisz, who jumped up to fifth late in the session.



But there was disaster for his fellow Hyundai driver Jean-Karl Vernay. The Frenchman, who is second in the points, failed to progress to Q2. He was P13, agonisingly missing out on making the top 12 and finding himself finished for the day.



“It’s difficult to be politically correct,” said Vernay. “Free practice two went well and we were optimistic. But I have to thank the marshal who stopped me for three minutes [for a weight check] and I only managed a run on one set of tyres. It’s not very fair. We have lost everything.”



Others to miss out included Nathanaël Berthon (Audi), Rob Huff (CUPRA) and Luca Engstler (Hyundai). Home hero Gabriele Tarquini made it through to Q2 as the ninth fastest qualifier despite ending the session in a gravel trap – but the 59-year-old, who announced his impending retirement from racing ahead of the weekend, wasn’t able to take any further part in qualifying, leaving him in P12 overall.



In the 10-minute Q2 session, Frédéric Vervisch hit form for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport by setting the fastest time to graduate to the Q3 one-at-a-time shootout. He was joined by Ehrlacher, who made it through in second despite losing his dashboard readouts. Thed Björk also made it through in third, along with Gilles Magnus – despite a brief excursion off the track and Yvan Muller, making it three Lynk & Cos in the top five shootout.



Those to miss out on Q3 included Néstor Girolami in sixth, Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai), Tom Coronel (Audi) and Guerrieri (Honda). Crucially, Urrutia was in P10, which means the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR will start the partially reversed-grid Race 1 from pole position.



Vervisch chose to run first in the Q3 shootout, the Belgian driving smoothly to set a target time of 1m49.510s. Ehrlacher was next, the King Of WTCR proving faster than Vervisch in the first two sectors. He was slower in sectors three and four – but still ended up 0.163s faster to hit the top spot.



Björk was third to run, the Swede banking a decent lap to end up a miniscule 0.005s slower than Vervisch, proving fastest of all so far in the final sector. Magnus was next for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. The Belgian, who had been quickest in the first free practice session in the morning, didn’t have the pace on this occasion to threaten those ahead of him and was nearly seventh-tenths of a second off Ehrlacher’s time.



That left Muller as the last to go, but a scruffy lap left him fifth, 1.309s slower than his nephew whose pole position was secure.



Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy is scheduled to start on Sunday morning at 10h15 local time.

