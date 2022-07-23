Néstor Girolami set the fastest lap of the WTCR Race of Italy weekend to bag pole position for Race 1 at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, as the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda knocked Mikel Azcona off the top spot in the Q3 shootout.

Girolami clinched his second pole of the season with a lap of full commitment to demote Azcona, with Norbert Michelisz, Nathanaël Berthon and Esteban Guerrieri completing the top five.



More to follow.

