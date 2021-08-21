Rob Huff scored a sensational first pole position of the season and on home soil for Zengő Motorsport as the British driver and his team set WTCR Race of Hungary alight in a thrilling qualifying session at the Hungaroring.

More to follow.

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Berthon pips Michelisz 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR New look for WTCR Audis 5 HOURS AGO