Yvan Muller claimed pole position for Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia by topping a tricky qualifying affected by unpredictable rain at Sochi Autodrom.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver was fastest in the opening Q1 session, then proved faster than Zengő Motorsport’s Mikel Azcona in his CUPRA Leon Competición in the Q3 shootout. Meanwhile, Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher played it safe to qualify fifth and extend his advantage over nearest rival Frédéric Vervisch by one more point to 37 ahead of the final two races of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



More to follow.

