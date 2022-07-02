Santiago Urrutia claimed his first pole position of the season at WTCR Race of Portugal by beating fellow Lynk & Co driver Yann Ehrlacher to the top spot in qualifying at Vila Real.
The Cyan Performance driver ended up just 0.049s faster than the King of WTCR after a tight Q3 shootout around the street circuit.
