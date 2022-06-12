Mikel Azcona scored his first victory of the season in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary as he led all the way from pole position at the Hungaroring.

The Spaniard made a strong start in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse entry, built a gap and clinched an impressive first win in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR. The victory has made him the new WTCR Goodyear #Followtheleader.



King of WTCR Yann Erhlacher, who started third on the grid, pounced on a small mistake from Nathanaël Berthon on the penultimate lap to snatch second place.



More to follow.

