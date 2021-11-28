Mikel Azcona passed Jean-Karl Vernay on the final lap to win a thrilling Race 1 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia as Yann Ehrlacher became the 2021 King of WTCR with a safe sixth place at a sodden Sochi Autodrom.
Azcona came from eighth on the grid to claim a fabulous victory in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición, as Ehrlacher scored a safe sixth place to secure his second consecutive WTCR crown.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
Sunday at WTCR VTB Race of Russia
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Azcona wins, Ehrlacher 2021 King of WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Magnus secures WTCR reverse-grid pole for Race 1 in Sochi
WTCR
WTCR Qualifying flash: Muller storms to the top in Sochi
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad