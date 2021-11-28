Mikel Azcona passed Jean-Karl Vernay on the final lap to win a thrilling Race 1 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia as Yann Ehrlacher became the 2021 King of WTCR with a safe sixth place at a sodden Sochi Autodrom.

Azcona came from eighth on the grid to claim a fabulous victory in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición, as Ehrlacher scored a safe sixth place to secure his second consecutive WTCR crown.



More to follow.

