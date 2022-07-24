Néstor Girolami headed Mikel Azcona to win Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy in an incident-packed encounter at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.
The victory marks a second of the season for Girolami in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic TCR, as Goodyear #Followtheleader Azcona extended his advantage at the top of the standings.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
WTCR title contender Huff reveals Qualifying struggles
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Girolami beats Azcona at Vallelunga appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
The day ahead at WTCR Race of Italy
WTCR
WTCR polesitter Girolami the Trincea Hero Trophy winner
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad