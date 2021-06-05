Tiago Monteiro won a sensational Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany as the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup burst into life with a thrilling reverse-grid season opener on an overcast and foggy Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR driver rose from fourth on the grid to pass long-time leader and pole position start Yvan Muller on the long Döttinger Höhe straight on the final lap to snatch a remarkable victory.



More to follow.

