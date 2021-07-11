Gabriele Tarquini scored his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory for two years by leading all the way from pole position in the reverse-grid Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain at a sweltering MotorLand Aragón.
The veteran Italian, whose last win was at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2019, headed home hero Mikel Azcona to score a hard-earned win in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR.
More to follow.
More to follow.
