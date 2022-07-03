Santiago Urrutia headed Yann Ehrlacher to a Lynk & Co 1-2 in a frenetic Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal on the Vila Real street circuit.
Cyan Performance driver Urrutia scored his second WTCR win of the season after leading away from pole position. The Uruguayan lost the lead to Ehrlacher because of the joker lap unique to Vila Real, but gained it back when the King of WTCR obeyed a team order to hand the position back.
More to follow.
More to follow.
