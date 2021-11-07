Santiago Urrutia took a sensational second win of the season at WTCR Race of Italy despite losing the lead to Esteban Guerrieri at the start of Race 1 at Adria International Raceway.
Starting from the reverse-grid pole position, Urrutia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co was beaten off the line by Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. But a determined pass on the Honda at the final corner at the end of lap one allowed Urrutia to grab back the advantage, which he maintained until the chequered flag.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
Huff happy but hurting in WTCR
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Urrutia passes Guerrieri for victory appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Sunday at WTCR Race of Italy
WTCR
Guerrieri has chance to “maximise possibilities” in WTCR
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad