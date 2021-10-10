Norbert Michelisz made it 10 winners from 10 races in the 2021 FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup as he beat pole position starter Mikel Azcona in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic following a red flag interruption at Autodrom Most.

BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver Michelisz took the lead after Azcona was slowed by a big slide as he exited Turn 1, allowing the Hungarian to gain the momentum out of Turn 2. Meanwhile, chaos unfolded behind them.



Just as in Race 1, the field concertinaed at the first corner as the drivers piled in hard on the brakes. After multiple contacts Gabriele Tarquini, Santiago Urrutia – second in the WTCR points coming into the race – Rob Huff and Attila Tassi were all out, with three of the four cars stuck in the gravel traps. The race was stopped to allow the damaged cars to be recovered safely.



The race restarted behind the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Safety Car. Michelisz made a strong restart and although Azcona chased him hard and exerted major pressure in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición, the Hyundai Elantra N TCR just had enough to claim victory.



More to follow.

WTCR Azcona claims TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy at Most 18 MINUTES AGO

WTCR WTCR Race 1 flash: Girolami leads Guerrieri for first win of 2021 4 HOURS AGO