Mikel Azcona won the partially reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after front row starters Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi collided after launching off the line at Circuit de Pau-Ville.

Azcona in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR led home the Lynk & Cos of Santiago Urrutia and Ma Qing Hua, after King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher was forced to pit with a puncture while running third.



More to follow.

