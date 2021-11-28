Rob Huff scored his first win of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season in a frenetic and incident-packed Race 2 at WTCR VTB Race of Russia, as the final encounter of 2021 provided a gripping conclusion to the year.

Huff emerged from a gaggle of cars jostling for the podium to lead Frederic Vervisch home, the Belgian securing second in the points with the runner-up spot.



More to follow.

