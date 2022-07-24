Gilles Magnus led all the way in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy to score his second win of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.
The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver followed up his third place in Race 1 with a perfect performance as Nathanaël Berthon finished second to make up for the podium he lost in Race 1.
More to follow.
More to follow.
