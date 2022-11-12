Norbert Michelisz sliced past Esteban Guerrieri in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Bahrain to score his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory of the season at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver rose from seventh on the partially reversed grid, survived a frenetic first lap and passed Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic TCR to take the win.
More to follow.
More to follow.
