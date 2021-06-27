Home hero Tiago Monteiro lost what looked like a certain victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal because of a loose bonnet, as team-mate Attila Tassi picked up the lead to score a dramatic first WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup win at Circuito do Estoril.

The victory makes the the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda driver the youngest winner in WTCR history.



More to follow.

