Jean-Karl Vernay reignited his FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup title hopes by beating pole position starter Yvan Muller to win Race 2 of WTCR Race of France at Circuit Pau-Arnos.
The Frenchman got the better of his countryman at the start and survived a late safety car intervention to win on home soil in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Elantra N TCR.
More to follow.
More to follow.
